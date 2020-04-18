SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health Sarasota is slated to host three COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites throughout the county next week. It is by appointment only.

People must also work in a health care setting or currently be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

Call 941-861-2883 to make an appointment.

The sites are the following:

North Sarasota : Tuesday, 4/21, 8 a.m. to Noon - R L Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota

: Tuesday, 4/21, 8 a.m. to Noon - R L Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota Mid-County : Thursday, 4/23, 8 a.m. to Noon - Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel

: Thursday, 4/23, 8 a.m. to Noon - Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel South County: Friday, 4/24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port

The county reminds people to make an appointment before showing up at the site and to practice CDC-recommended guidelines of practicing social distancing and wearing a face-covering in public settings.

