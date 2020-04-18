SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health Sarasota is slated to host three COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites throughout the county next week. It is by appointment only.
People must also work in a health care setting or currently be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.
Call 941-861-2883 to make an appointment.
The sites are the following:
- North Sarasota: Tuesday, 4/21, 8 a.m. to Noon - R L Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota
- Mid-County: Thursday, 4/23, 8 a.m. to Noon - Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel
- South County: Friday, 4/24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port
The county reminds people to make an appointment before showing up at the site and to practice CDC-recommended guidelines of practicing social distancing and wearing a face-covering in public settings.
RELATED: Florida students won't go back to school this spring, Gov. DeSantis announces
RELATED: Florida names senior care facilities with coronavirus cases
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida students won't go back to school this spring, Gov. DeSantis announces
- Man who hoarded $10K worth of toilet paper, hand sanitizer can't get a refund
- Florida man encases himself in concrete outside governor's mansion
- Will Florida schools reopen soon?
- Americans could get $2,000 a month for 6 months under proposed stimulus plan
- 3 more residents test positive for COVID-19 at nursing home evacuated after outbreak, deaths
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida students won't go back to school this spring, Gov. DeSantis announces
- Man who hoarded $10K worth of toilet paper, hand sanitizer can't get a refund
- Florida man encases himself in concrete outside governor's mansion
- Will Florida schools reopen soon?
- Americans could get $2,000 a month for 6 months under proposed stimulus plan
- 3 more residents test positive for COVID-19 at nursing home evacuated after outbreak, deaths
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter