Man sexually molested multiple people at assisted living facilities in Sarasota, police say

Police said they believe he may have victimized even more people and asking people to come forward with information.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after molesting multiple elderly people at assisted living facilities in Sarasota, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.

Police said they began investigating Marco Tulio Avila Romero at the end of June. During their investigation, detectives said they learned Romero has worked at several assisted living facilities as a certified nurse's assistant throughout Sarasota and Sarasota County.

Romero reportedly targeted multiple people who were "unable to disclose" that they had been sexually molested, the release said.

Romero was arrested on July 18 and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

However, detectives believe Romero may have victimized more people who haven't had the chance to ask for help or assistance.

Now, police are asking anyone with information about Romero and any information on additional victims.

Anyone who believes they have information about the alleged abuse is asked to call Detective Cox at 941-263-6075. To remain anonymous, you can submit your tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or by submitting online here.