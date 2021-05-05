Here's how renters in Sarasota County can find financial help

Anyone who lives in Sarasota County and has been impacted financially by COVID-19 can get help through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Renters who might need some help in Sarasota County can start applying for assistance Wednesday.

Anyone who lives in Sarasota County and has been impacted financially by COVID-19 can get help through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The county says it received $13 million for the program.

The program aims to help people who are having a hard time paying their rent and utilities.

County leaders say people can get up to 12 months of help and another three months on top of that if they need it to make sure they have stable housing options.

More information, including what documents you will need to have handy can be found online.

Anyone who might need help with their application will be able to find ambassadors for the ERAP program at these locations:

Betty J. Johnson Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

Englewood CRA, 370 W. Dearborn, Suite D, Englewood

By appointment only.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Laurel Community Center, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis

By appointment only.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday.

North Port Social Services, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port

By appointment only.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Goodwill, 1781 Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.