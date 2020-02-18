SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of its own.

Deputy Jason Court, who served as a corrections deputy since 2010, died from a medical condition over the weekend, it said in a Facebook post. Previously, Court was employed by the Florida Department of Corrections and worked in finance.

He graduated from Purdue University and spent 10 years as a marine propeller technician, the sheriff's office said.

Court is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two sons, Jake and Jordan.

The sheriff's office asks people to keep the Court family in your thoughts.

