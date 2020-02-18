SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of its own.
Deputy Jason Court, who served as a corrections deputy since 2010, died from a medical condition over the weekend, it said in a Facebook post. Previously, Court was employed by the Florida Department of Corrections and worked in finance.
He graduated from Purdue University and spent 10 years as a marine propeller technician, the sheriff's office said.
Court is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two sons, Jake and Jordan.
The sheriff's office asks people to keep the Court family in your thoughts.
RELATED: 'The bullet that struck Trooper Bullock struck each of us': Emotional memorial for FHP trooper
RELATED: Her husband was a sheriff's deputy who died by suicide. Now, she's speaking out.
What other people are reading right now:
- Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' in hospital after Daytona 500 crash
- Neighbor killed Faye Swetlik the day she went missing, killed himself days later, police say
- Atlanta Braves name street after Hank Aaron in North Port
- Jars of preserved human tongues found hidden in Florida home
- Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection amid sex abuse lawsuits
- Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter