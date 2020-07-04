SARASOTA, Fla. — Staying at home might have you and your kids feeling like zombies, so why not play one in a movie?

Paul and Petra Ratner, who work with the Sarasota Film Festival, have launched the "World's Largest Zombie Movie" to spark some fun during quarantine, while still practicing social distancing and isolation.

“It’s an idea that really stemmed from our kids being at home and sort of being, you know, bored and not having much to do,” Paul Ratner said.

The film is looking for kids in grades K-12 (about 5 to 18-years-old) and it doesn’t matter where in the world you are!

“It’s going to be this one very long international film that’s made by kids,” Paul Ratner said. “And we’re just hoping to get as many people into it as possible.”

So far, they already have about 200 kids participating from different countries.

“Not just from the U.S.,” Ratner said. “We have Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia.”

All families have to do is register online. Not to mention, it’s totally free to participate.

The project is made by “Waves” of filmmakers who film assignments based on given instructions and choices. Register by April 10 to be one of the "Wave 3" teams of filmmakers. "Wave 2" filming is already underway with nearly a 180 kids participating.

If you miss this week’s deadline, you’ll have other chances to get involved.

“On April 17, we will announce new WAVE registrations for additional filmmakers to join us," Ratner said.

They will continue this process, getting footage from new waves of filmmakers from all over the world for different chapters of their zombie saga.

"We’ll keep going until we kind of exhaust ourselves or quarantine ends or we make a really really long film," Ratner said

After completing the registration form online, you'll get a few scripts for you and your child to pick from. Once you've made your pick, have them put on their best zombie makeup and get to filming.

Once you turn in your part of the movie, the Ratner’s will start editing.

Chapter one of the “World’s Largest Zombie Movie” will premiere May 1st.

