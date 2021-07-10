Man barricades self at Sarasota condo after shooting, police say

He is a disgruntled former employee who was fired from his maintenance job at the building, the police department said.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police officers have been working for hours to get a man to come out peacefully from a condominium building complex.

They responded just after 11:30 p.m. Friday to the building at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive, where the 58-year-old is believed to have fired shots into an empty car, according to a news release.

Police say the man is a disgruntled former employee who was fired from his maintenance job earlier in the week.

After shooting into the car, the man got into some sort of argument with two other people on the property, police said. He since has barricaded himself on the property, they added.

The Sarasota Police Department SWAT team and crisis negotiation unit have been at the property since 1 a.m. Saturday.

Benjamin Franklin Drive is closed from South Lido Key Beach to about 1500 Benjamin Franklin Drive. People are being asked to stay away from the area.