Sarasota police: Missing man found

Edmond Martin was reported missing by his family.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police Saturday morning said Edmond Martin was found by the Longboat Key Police Department and was taken back home.

The previous story is below.

---

A search is ongoing for a missing 86-year-old man.

Edmond "Ralph" Martin last was seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Sarasota Bayfront, his family told Sarasota police.

He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs around 150-160 pounds and has silver hair, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release. Martin was said to be wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

It's believed he could be driving a white Dodge Avenger with an American flag decal on the back. The car has Florida tag IE01BQ.

Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts is asked to call police at 941-316-1199 or call 911.

