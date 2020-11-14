Sarasota police: Missing man found

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police Saturday morning said Edmond Martin was found by the Longboat Key Police Department and was taken back home.
The previous story is below.
---
A search is ongoing for a missing 86-year-old man.
Edmond "Ralph" Martin last was seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Sarasota Bayfront, his family told Sarasota police.
He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs around 150-160 pounds and has silver hair, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release. Martin was said to be wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
It's believed he could be driving a white Dodge Avenger with an American flag decal on the back. The car has Florida tag IE01BQ.
Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts is asked to call police at 941-316-1199 or call 911.
