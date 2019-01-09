LAKELAND, Fla. — The search is on for a missing 19-year-old woman believed to be endangered.

Lilliana Peters last was seen running down the street around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Honore Avenue and Southerly Way, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say Peters was seen bleeding from several cut wounds to her body.

She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. It's believed she was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office criminal investigations section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

