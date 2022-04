Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday afternoon on Fruitville Road.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at the intersection of Tatum Ridge Road, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

One person is said to be dead in the two-car crash.

The eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road are closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.