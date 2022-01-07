Sarasota city leaders to decide on future of Bobby Jones Golf Course site

City commissioners are set to vote on a number of decisions regarding renovations for the nearly 300-acre property.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota's historic Bobby Jones Golf Course shut down in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the clubhouse has been demolished, and the nearly 300-acre property has become overgrown. But the park could see new life in 2022, and Sarasota county commissioners are set to decide what that future will look like.

On the agenda for Monday's special city commission meeting are a number of decisions regarding renovations for the Bobby Jones Golf Course site, including:

a proposed development contract to build 18 regulation golf holes, 9 adjustable holes and a driving range

a proposal for the design and construction of a new clubhouse

a request from Sarasota County to develop a regional playground on 12 acres of the property

a request to continue negotiations with Indigo Golf Partners for management of the golf course

and a proposed conservation easement between the city and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast for 261 acres of the property and a fundraising agreement for the nature park.

An agreement with the conservation foundation would allow for the protection and conservation of the waterways, native plants and animals on the property. The foundation is working to ensure that the site always remains an outdoor recreation space for the public.

According to the foundation's website, the Bobby Jones Golf Course property plays a significant environmental role for the region as it's home to more than 45 species of birds and many other wildlife species.

It also notes that "enormous volumes of storm water" are retained and filtered by the property before flowing into Sarasota Bay.

The Bobby Jones Golf Course, named after the famous golfer, has historical ties in Sarasota dating back to 1904.