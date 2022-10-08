Police: 1 woman dead, 5 injured after car crashes into Sarasota home

It's reported the women were inside the garage during the crash, according to several witnesses.

SARASOTA, Fla. — One woman is dead and five others are injured after a car crashed into a garage Friday night in Sarasota, according to the police.

The agency says around 11:30 p.m Jorge Luis Williams Denis, 29, crashed into a home located in the 3100 block of Courtland Street.

It's reported six women were inside the garage during the crash, according to several witnesses.

According to police, three of the six women were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries and one woman died at the scene. Additionally, two other women received minor injuries.

It's unknown if drugs or speed played a factor in the crash

Denis is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and three counts of no valid divers license resulting in death no valid driver's license with serious bodily injury.