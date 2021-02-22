Evacuations underway after construction crew hits gas line in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Evacuations are underway in Sarasota County's Gulf Gates Estates community after construction workers hit a gas line, dispatchers confirm.
Sarasota County firefighters were called around 9:52 a.m. Monday to the 2600 block of Mall Drive. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
There have been no reports of injuries, according to emergency officials.
A Hazmat crew was dispatched, along with TECO Energy officials.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
