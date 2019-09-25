SARASOTA, Fla. — Two suspected skimming devices have been found at a gas station in Sarasota, according to law enforcement.

Skimmers are designed by thieves to swipe your credit and debit card information.

The Sarasota Police Department says one apparent skimming device was found on Pump 1 and another was found on Pump 3 at the Citgo, which is located at 3580 Fruitville Road in Sarasota. Officers removed both devices and collected them as evidence.

The devices were found because police had partnered with the Department of Agriculture to do proactive gas pump checks in the city on Wednesday. All 17 of the city's gas stations were checked. Only the two devices were found.

Police offered the following tips for drivers:

Choose a fuel pump near the entrance of the convenience store

Use a credit card for the transaction, not a debit card

Pay inside and use cash

Police asked customers who may have recently bought gas at the Citgo on Fruitville Road to monitor their bank accounts for any unknown transactions, no matter how small they might be.

Anyone with information about the skimmers should call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or by clicking here.

