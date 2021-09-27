Sarasota police arrest man accused of storing child porn on phone, which girlfriend found

Keith Hill faces 36 counts of possession of child pornography.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man faces several child pornography and sexual battery charges after his girlfriend found the explicit imagery on his phone, police said.

Keith Hill, 33, is being held in the Sarasota County Jail, records show.

Police say his girlfriend saw videos involving an 8-year-old on his phone in August. After his arrest, a search warrant was executed, which led to the discovery of even more videos involving a 5-year-old.

While in jail this month, police say Hill called and texted people connected to the children and asked others to contact them, as well. This prompted authorities to charge him with two counts of tampering with a witness and violation of a no-contact order.

Hill faces an additional 36 counts of possession of child porn, sexual performance of a child, capital sexual battery and more.