Sarasota 24-hour 'Giving Challenge' kicks off

SARASOTA, Fla — If you've been on the fence about donating to an organization that makes a difference in your community, there are a few more hours left for you to do that.

A marathon of donations is underway in our community as several nonprofits take part in a 24-hour #GivingChallenge2022. Using #BeTheOne on social media, nearly 700 non-profits want to raise millions of dollars for their various projects.

To encourage the fundraising effort, the Patterson Foundation has pledged to match dollars for some donations. Non-profits depend on the generosity of the public and participating organizations said they need your help to continue saving lives and creating change.

"In the past, we raised $20,000 within this event. We're hoping to hit that number, maybe even a little higher this year," said Bailey Nicholas, executive director of High Risk Hope.

High Risk Hope is a non-profit that was formed in 2011. The organization provides support and resources to women and families who are dealing with a high-risk pregnancy and have to spend an extended amount of time on hospital bed rest, moms who are facing potential premature birth, and neonatal intensive care after delivery.

"This is Stella my daughter, she was born at 27 weeks. She was a little over two pounds," said Amanda Piazza of Sarasota.

Piazza showed a picture of her now four-year-old daughter which was taken when she was two.

"She was on the calendar as Miss July so she has been an inspiration to others, she is now four, she is in school and doing phenomenal and she is our little miracle," Piazza said.

While in the hospital for Stella's birth, Piazza and her baby got a gift bag from High Risk Hope which was filled with comforting and inspirational items that provided hope during a rough time. The bags were filled with blankets, inspirational journals, milestone cards to track a baby's progress, and personal hygiene items.

"We want to give those families primarily hope that they can leave the hospital with a healthy baby, so we have wonderful items in these bags to encourage those families to share stories of other families that give them hope," Nicholas said.

Each bag costs between $25 and $50 and has been given to more than 1,200 families each year. Money raised during the Giving Challenge would help pay for the bags and ensures that NICU moms and babies at Sarasota Memorial and other hospitals in the area get one.

"Just think about all the lives that 670 nonprofits touch, that is hundreds of thousands," said Roxie Jerde, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota.

Since the first event held in 2012, there have been seven challenges so far and more than $59 million has gone out into the community to support nonprofits in Southwest Florida including Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and Desoto counties. In 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut economies down, the event raised more than $19 million.

"Now we are two years post that crisis of shutdown and our non-profit partners are still evolving and adapting to how the world has changed. So raising these unrestricted funds in these 24 hours is so vital," Jerde said.

The unrestricted classification allows for flexibility so that the nonprofits are able to use the funds as they need.

"If they need to beef up their programming, try something new and innovative, that gives them an opportunity with these funds. They may need it for salaries. We know what is happening with the impact of affordable housing and what's happening around so there's a lot of pressure on our nonprofit partners as well to get this bump of funding that they can use throughout the coming months is just such a gift," she said.

The Patterson Foundation plans to double donations of up to $100 by matching every dollar.

"A challenge like this, along for all the charities, is just to get it out there. Get everybody out there and see what people are doing and how important their work is and how they need, you know, members within the community to help them out," Piazza said.

"If you're going to get caught up, get caught up in something good and this is a good thing to do," Jerde said.