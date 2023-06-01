Sarasota GOP senator blasts governor over vetoes, DeSantis' office responds

State Senator Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) thinks proposed spending for projects in Sarasota were slashed from budget because he endorsed Trump.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Before signing a $116.5 billion record state budget this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slashed $510 million in proposed spending within the legislature’s bill.

“Quite a contrast between how Florida handles its budget and some other states handle their budget,” DeSantis quipped during a press conference this week, as he discussed the state’s positive finances.

$510 million is modest veto amount from the governor compared to years past, but among the list of projects cut, nine were directly in the Sarasota County area:

University of South Florida - Sarasota-Manatee Campus Academic STEM Nursing Facility - $20,000,000

Sarasota Academy of the Arts - Campus Expansion Project - $600,000

Education Foundation of Sarasota County HUB facility - $1,500,000

Sarasota County - Alligator Creek Aerial Pipe Crossing Replacement Project - $1,000,000

Sarasota Whitaker & Hudson Bayous Water Quality Project -$800,000

Sarasota Bobby Jones Nature Park - $250,000

Grants And Aids To Local Governments And Nonstate Entities - Fixed Capital Outlay - Sarasota County Midnight Pass Reopening Project - $1,000,000

Fruitville Road Capacity Improvement Project - Sarasota -$4,000,000

Venice Fire Station #2 Relocation Project (Design) - $500,000

Most were backed by Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota). Gruters, the former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida is also the only Republican state lawmaker thus far to endorse the former president for president in 2024, at least 99 other state lawmakers have endorsed DeSantis.

In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, Gruters says the governor is upset he endorsed Trump, "so he took it out on the people of Sarasota County."

"Simply because I support his political opponent, the governor chose to punish ordinary Floridians who want better water quality, less traffic congestion and increased resources for disabled children to find gainful employment," Gruters added.

The governor’s office pushed back on those accusations Friday, telling 10 Tampa Bay, Gruters is the one playing politics.

"Turning conservative governance and fiscal responsibility into a political statement is absurd," his office said in a statement.

Adding, the governor signed off on more than $125 million for Sarasota County including $25 million for New College of Florida, a public school he overhauled in recent weeks.