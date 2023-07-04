Search ongoing for suspect after aspiring pilot was hit, killed on his motorcycle in Sarasota

Family and friends mourn the loss of 21-year-old Leonardo Adams after he was hit and killed riding his motorcycle.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Leonardo Adams was in the process of fulfilling one of his dreams of becoming a pilot in Florida.

Friends say Adams was loving and kind. Most of his family lives in Brazil where he grew up. He was living in Sarasota with his parents, siblings and had a girlfriend here.

His family said he was well-educated and quiet and like any 21-year-old, he had dreams and aspirations.

On the night of April 4, Adams' hopes and dreams were taken away. The 21-year-old was riding his motorcycle on Fruitville Road in Sarasota at the intersection of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. That's where he was hit and killed by a driver running a red light.

That driver never stopped.

This is Leonardo Adams.

This is Leonardo Adams.

He was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle Tuesday night. FHP troopers are now searching for the driver responsible

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are now searching for the person who was driving this Audi.

Through investigating, detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office believe the person driving the Audi was committing a crime minutes away.

The SUV is traced to a business on Tower Lane where catalytic converters were stolen. Troopers said the driver may have run the red light because they were in a hurry to get away from the scene of that crime.

The driver drove with damage to their car after hitting Adams before getting into another car and escaping.

Troopers say the person was driving this Audi. If you know anything, contact FHP

If you know who the driver of the car is, contact FHP, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office or crime stoppers.