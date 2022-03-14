Inmate dies at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, sheriff's office says

He'd been hospitalized for several weeks.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 50-year-old man died Saturday at an area hospital while in law enforcement custody.

William Hinton had been booked in May 2021 into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on "drug-related charges," the sheriff's office said.

On Feb. 1, deputies say he was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for "ongoing medical issues." He was there for more than a month before passing away over the weekend.

Hospital staff notified the sheriff's office just before 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

"Based on Hinton's medical history, detectives are confident he died from a medical-related illness, however as always, an official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wrote in an email.