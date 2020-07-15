Two Sarasota temples vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

One of them was vandalized before.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two Sarasota area temples have been vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Temple Emanu-El and Temple Sinai were vandalized overnight. Security footage suggests one person was behind the damage at both places.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the man was seen in surveillance footage between 2 and 3 a.m. Wednesday, walking onto the grounds of Temple Emanu-El at 151 McIntosh Road before later approaching Temple Sinai at 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road.

Investigators say he spray-painted multiple swastikas and did other graffiti. The damage will cost thousands of dollars to repair, according to law enforcement.

Temple Emanu-El was vandalized with similar graffiti in April. At the time, deputies said a man spray-painted swastikas on the temple, causing about $5,000 in damage.

"We have reason to believe that he was the same man who vandalized Temple Emanu-El three months ago," Howard Tevlowitz, CEO of the Jewish Federation told our news partner WWSB. "Every effort is being made to identify this person and take active steps to ensure our community remains the safe, secure, and inclusive home to the Jewish families that live and work in the Sarasota-Manatee area.”

Tevlowitz said the community must work together to combat violence and anti-Semitism wherever it occurs.

