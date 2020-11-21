John Ringling Causeway Bridge temporarily closes after boating incident

SARASOTA, Fla. — The John Ringling Causeway Bridge closed for at least an hour after some sort of boating accident, according to police.
It happened before noon Saturday.
Sarasota police said the bridge was shut down in both directions for a medical helicopter to airlift a person after they were involved in the boating incident.
The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known, and police haven't yet detailed what exactly happened. Police say the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate.
More information is expected later Saturday afternoon.
