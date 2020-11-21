John Ringling Causeway Bridge temporarily closes after boating incident

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The John Ringling Causeway Bridge closed for at least an hour after some sort of boating accident, according to police.

It happened before noon Saturday.

Sarasota police said the bridge was shut down in both directions for a medical helicopter to airlift a person after they were involved in the boating incident.

The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known, and police haven't yet detailed what exactly happened. Police say the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate.

More information is expected later Saturday afternoon.

🚨UPDATE🚨 The John Ringling Causeway Bridge is now OPEN. We’ll share additional details about the crash investigation when we are able to. https://t.co/e6Zd4A8Vnx — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) November 21, 2020

