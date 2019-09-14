SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County school administrators dismissed a security monitor at Riverview High School following an altercation between him and a student.

Kenneth Howard was placed on administrative leave following the Thursday incident, the district said in an earlier news release. His termination came after a review of the case and a recommendation made by the Sarasota County Schools Police Department.

Howard served as a volunteer football coach for the school and other teams in the district.

He began work Aug. 12.

"It is never easy to dismiss a staff member who is liked by their peers," Superintendent Todd Bowden said in a release. “In the case of Mr. Howard, his behavior and actions were terribly inappropriate and not at all aligned with the responsibilities of a District employee.

"As educators, it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, and Mr. Howard’s actions were not up to the standards of our school district."

The investigation is ongoing.

