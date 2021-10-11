Sarasota landowners paid for property seized for Legacy Trail expansion

Three landowners in the Sawyer Loop Road to Ashton Road segment of the Legacy Trail received $500,000.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The landowners living along a 1.7-mile segment of the Legacy Trail between Sawyer Loop Road and Ashton Road have received compensation after their property was seized under eminent domain for the trail's construction.

The federal government recently awarded nearly $500,000 to three landowners in Sarasota, who were forced to give up their property or parts of it to make way for the trail.

The money is part of a settlement in the property owners' right-of-way lawsuit against the government and is made available to the property owners through a Judgment Fund set up by the Treasury Department.

The land in question is made up of commercial and industrial properties.

Attorneys Meghan Largent and Lindsay Brinton of the law firm Lewis Rice are representing the landowners. They say these first payouts are only the beginning.

While three landowners in the Sawyer Loop Road to Ashton Road segment of the Legacy Trail have already been compensated, Brinton and Largent say there are numerous others in the area who are also eligible for compensation but have not yet filed a claim.

Brinton and Largent have helped landowners along the Legacy Trail recover more than $10 million in compensation. They focus on representing landowners across the country to pursue their Fifth Amendment Takings claims against the federal government.

The popular multi-use trail is more than 10 miles long and extends from Sarasota to Venice. Formerly a railroad corridor, the trail passes through a variety of unique habitats and includes a series of interpretive signs and stop stations, according to the Sarasota County Government website.

The original 12.5-mile-long Legacy Trail was opened in 2006 while enhancements including asphalt paving as well as expansions have occurred over time.