Mote Marine Laboratory's plans for a new $130 million aquarium are moving closer to reality.

The Sarasota County Commission approved an omnibus agreement with Mote on Wednesday.

If all the conditions of the agreement are met, Mote can start building its proposed "Oceans for All" project near Nathan Benderson Park.

Crews are expected to break ground on the aquarium this year and complete it in 2021.

