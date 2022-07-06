Lifeguard shortage forces Sarasota pool to close Mondays, Tuesdays

The city said they will return to normal hours once they have enough staff.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — The lifeguard shortage is impacting community pools across the Tampa Bay area.

Lido Beach Pool in Sarasota will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays starting on June 14 due to the shortage, the City of Sarasota announced in a news release Tuesday.

The new, reduced hours of the pool will be from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday. Some days are subject to close depending on the weather for each day.

“For the past two years, since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a drastic shortage of lifeguards throughout the country and we’re experiencing it here in Sarasota,” Emily Morris, Arlington Park & Aquatic Complex manager who oversees Lido Pool, said.

“We’re reducing swim hours to allow the pool to remain open with limited lifeguards. We’ll return to regular hours as soon as additional lifeguards are hired and ready for lifesaving duty,” she added.

Qualified lifeguards interested in working at the pool with the city of Sarasota are encouraged to apply.

The news release says the Parks and Recreation Department will have a Red Cross Lifeguarding certification course from June 22-24 for anyone who is at least 15 years or older. Registration is $225 and you can click here to sign up.