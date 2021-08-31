Sarasota man accused of pulling people over in personal car equipped with strobe lights and siren

Deputies say Edward Correll admitted to conducting the traffic stop in an attempt to scare the other driver, who he did not know.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Authorities say a Sarasota man decked out his car with strobe lights and sirens — and it landed him in jail.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Correll, 52, after he reportedly tried to pull over another driver using his strobe-light equipped SUV.

Deputies say they received a call around 4:14 p.m. on Sunday from a driver reporting a "suspicious traffic stop." The driver told the sheriff's office that they were traveling northbound on McIntosh Road near Bee Ridge Road when a black SUV activated strobe lights and a siren behind them.

Though the driver initially pulled over, deputies say they drove off without getting out of the car. The sheriff's office says it soon located the car and identified Corell, who admitted to conducting the traffic stop in an attempt to scare the other driver, who he did not know.

Correll is charged with false personation of a police officer and driving with a suspended license. He remains in custody with a $2,000 bond.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 if they aren't sure about a person who claims to be an officer or a deputy.