Sarasota police: Car rolls into water after man gets out to chase dog

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man proved his true love for his furry best friend after sacrificing his car last week.

The Sarasota Police Department was called out to Centennial Park last week for a rescue.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, a man claimed his dog jumped out of the car. And he started to chase after him, "like any of us would," the police department said.

But in all of the chaos, the driver forgot to put his car in park. The split-second decision to chase after his friend left his car rolling into the water of the boat ramp.

"We are happy to report man and man’s best friend are a-ok!" the police department's post read in part.