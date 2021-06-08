Sarasota Memorial has refrigerated trailer as precaution as COVID-19 cases rise

The hospital says the trailer is not currently being used but can be used if needed to expand the capacity of its morgue.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirms it has leased a refrigerated trailer in case it needs to expand its morgue capacity during the current COVID-19 case and hospitalization surge.

The hospital says at this time the trailer is just a "precautionary measure" and it's not currently being used.

"We leased a refrigerated trailer as a precautionary measure to expand the capacity of our morgue in case it is needed during this fourth wave of the pandemic," a spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay. "The trailer is not in use at the moment, but is being prepared in case we see a surge in the coming days/weeks."

At the beginning of August, the hospital activated a "no visitors" policy as the spread of COVID-19 surged and hospitalizations began to rise.

There are some exceptions to the policy. The hospital says a limited number of visitors will be allowed for "end-of-life" care, patients in labor and delivery units and children who have been admitted to the pediatric unit.

SMH says it will be available to connect families and friends over the phone for those who cannot visit. Patients will be provided iPads and technical assistance if needed.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services, Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 32 out of 62 ICU beds filled and 783 out of 778 inpatient beds occupied as of Aug. 12.

Data from Florida Hospital Association says 16,827 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 as of Aug. 23.