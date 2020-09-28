x
Sarasota Memorial Hospital lifts some visitor restrictions

The hospital said people can start visiting non-COVID-19 patients starting Monday.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area hospital is lifting some of its COVID-19 visitor restrictions.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital said people can start visiting non-COVID-19 patients there starting Monday.

Visitors will be allowed to stop by for one hour between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.  

Critical care patients may have one visitor a day for a 30-minute visit between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Here is a list of requirements for visitors: 

  • Visitors must be age 18 or older.
  • Visitors must undergo a screening and temperature check.
  • Visitors are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times while in our facilities.
  • Visitors must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit.
  • Vendor visits require advance hospital approval. 

For more information on visitor restriction, head to Sarasota Memorial Hospital's website.

