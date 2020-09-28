Sarasota Memorial Hospital lifts some visitor restrictions

The hospital said people can start visiting non-COVID-19 patients starting Monday.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area hospital is lifting some of its COVID-19 visitor restrictions.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital said people can start visiting non-COVID-19 patients there starting Monday.

Visitors will be allowed to stop by for one hour between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Critical care patients may have one visitor a day for a 30-minute visit between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Here is a list of requirements for visitors:

Visitors must be age 18 or older.

Visitors must undergo a screening and temperature check.

Visitors are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times while in our facilities.

Visitors must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit.

Vendor visits require advance hospital approval.

For more information on visitor restriction, head to Sarasota Memorial Hospital's website.

