Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 ICU pod is now empty

SARASOTA, Fla. — The news has been grim lately. This week, American COVID-19 deaths reached 100,000 nationwide.
But amid the sadness came a moment of hope.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirmed Thursday that its coronavirus intensive care unit is completely empty.
The last of the medical facility's most critically-ill COVID-19 patients were transferred out of the ICU pod on Saturday.
"We currently have 18 COVID positive patients in the hospital," a spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay. "They remain in isolation, but are stable enough to be on a regular patient care unit (dedicated to COVID patients) and do not need the extra support of our critical care team."
The United States still has a long way to go in its fight against the coronavirus, and there are concerns about a possible second wave. But, each bit of progress can still be appreciated.
