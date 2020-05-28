Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 ICU pod is now empty

The most critically-ill patients have been transferred out. While, they remain in isolation, they are stable.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The news has been grim lately. This week, American COVID-19 deaths reached 100,000 nationwide.

But amid the sadness came a moment of hope.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirmed Thursday that its coronavirus intensive care unit is completely empty.

The last of the medical facility's most critically-ill COVID-19 patients were transferred out of the ICU pod on Saturday.

"We currently have 18 COVID positive patients in the hospital," a spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay. "They remain in isolation, but are stable enough to be on a regular patient care unit (dedicated to COVID patients) and do not need the extra support of our critical care team."

The United States still has a long way to go in its fight against the coronavirus, and there are concerns about a possible second wave. But, each bit of progress can still be appreciated.

