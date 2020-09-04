SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is joining two national clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fiorica and Director of Clinical Research Dr. Kirk Voelker will give a brief update on the trials in a virtual meeting. The briefing is at 1 p.m. and will be available to watch afterward.

The hospital is currently caring for 32 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven employees have also tested positive and are being monitored at home.

"We are saddened to report that another patient has died, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths at SMH to eight," a spokesperson said.

SMH reports that 44 people who tested positive have been discharged from the hospital or ER. They are being monitored by the Florida Department of Health for follow-ups.

