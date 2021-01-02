Have you seen Linsey? Deputies searching for missing 87-year-old man

Deputies say Linsey Owens was last seen driving a 2017 Honda Accord four-door.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 87-year-old man who was last Sunday evening.

Deputies say Linsey Owens was last seen driving a 2017 Honda Accord four-door with a Florida license plate of Z97OHB around 5:41 p.m. in the area of Anna Maria Island.

The car has bumper stickers below the license plate and an American flag on the passenger-side rear window, according to a press release.

Owens is described as a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office believes he could be in the area of Swift Road and Proctor Road in Sarasota or greater downtown Bradenton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4260, communications center at 941-316-1201, or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.