Missing Sarasota man who left for the hospital but never showed up found safe

SARASOTA, Fla. — UPDATE: The Sarasota Police Department says that James Weymouth has been found safe. Thank you for sharing!
Sarasota police are searching for a missing man.
Officers say James William Weymouth, 65, was last seen leaving his home in Arcadia. Investigators say he was heading to Sarasota Memorial Hospital but never arrived. And, they're asking for the public's help finding him to make sure he's safe.
Weymouth is described as 5-foot-10, thin, with a tan beard and glasses.
When he disappeared, police say he was wearing a “Stetson” hat, light-colored shirt, blue jeans and white high tops. He may be driving a 2000 Gold Honda CR-V with Florida tag HYJJ07.
If you have any information about where he might be, you are asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.
