Sarasota deputies search for missing 64-year-old man

If you see him, you are urged to call law enforcement to help bring him home safely.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man with dementia who deputies say appears to have walked away from his home.

Rick A. Hatfield, 64, was reported missing Monday.

Investigators say he may have left home around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and could be in the area of 8th Street in Sarasota.

Deputies say he's about 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds. Hatfield has brown hair and eyes. The sheriff's office says he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, gray jacket, blue jeans and gray sneakers.