Have you seen it? Sarasota woman loses necklace with thumbprint of her son who recently died

The sheriff's office hopes it can help reunite the woman with the precious necklace.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office did something Wednesday that it doesn't normally do.

Deputies say they typically don't "share" people's personal messages. But, one Facebook post they saw the day before Thanksgiving hit close to home, and first responders want to use the power of social media to help.

A Sarasota woman recently lost a very special necklace while she was downtown. She told deputies she believes it fell off somewhere along Main Street, Pineapple Avenue or Orange Avenue.

The necklace has a thumbprint of her son, who died just a few months ago. It's more than a piece of jewelry to her. It's a connection to her lost loved one.

Anyone who sees the necklace in the photo below is asked to bring it to the sheriff's office at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota. Deputies say they'll make sure it gets back to the family.

