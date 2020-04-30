SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department needs your help locating a missing 59-year-old man whose family is concerned about his well-being.
Charles Gibson is described as 5-foot-9 and approximately 150 pounds with black hair, blue eyes and facial hair.
According to police, Gibson has no known medical conditions and is known to visit restaurants in the downtown Sarasota area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or email at Maria.Llovio@sarasotaFL.gov.
