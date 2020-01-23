SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen near a school.

Romeo Cruz, who lives with a medical condition, was last spotted around 2:15 p.m. Thursday near Booker High School in Sarasota. Witnesses say they saw him walking west on Myrtle Street before he vanished.

Cruz is 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. He was wearing burgundy ripped jeans, a teal shirt with flamingos on it and a pink undershirt. He also had a maroon zip-up hoodie.

Anyone who knows where he is should call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or dial 911.

