Sarasota County

Sarasota police searching for 2 missing teens

Credit: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two missing teens.

Officers say 14-year-old Manny Perez, of Venice, and 15-year-old Sheriden Miller, of Sarasota, may be in a silver or light blue Chrysler 300M. Investigators say the car has a temporary tag of AA-59568.

"Sheriden took personal belongings with her," the agency wrote in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 941-316-1199 or dial 911.

