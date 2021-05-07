Sarasota police searching for 2 missing teens

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two missing teens.
Officers say 14-year-old Manny Perez, of Venice, and 15-year-old Sheriden Miller, of Sarasota, may be in a silver or light blue Chrysler 300M. Investigators say the car has a temporary tag of AA-59568.
"Sheriden took personal belongings with her," the agency wrote in a tweet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 941-316-1199 or dial 911.
What other people are reading right now:
- You're vaccinated? Here's why you should still wear a mask
- League of Women Voters, Black Voters Matter sues all 67 counties over new election restrictions
- Gov. Ron DeSantis signs voting restrictions bill into law
- Study estimates there have been twice as many COVID deaths as reported
- Relief on the way for Florida’s hardest-hit restaurants
- Your ultimate Mother's Day gift guide
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter