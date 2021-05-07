Sarasota police searching for 2 missing teens

🚨PLEASE RT🚨We're looking for for Manny Perez, 14, of Venice & Sheriden Miller, 15 of Sarasota. We believe they are in a silver, light blue Chrysler 300M with temp tag AA-59568. Sheriden took personal belongings with her. If you have information, please call 911 or 941-316-1199. pic.twitter.com/N0gO8pCYWe