Police: 45-year-old woman missing for nearly a week, last seen on foot in Sarasota

Police say Heather Ellis was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near the 2500 block of 10th Street.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police say Heather Ellis, 45, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday walking near the 2500 block of 10th Street.

Ellis is described to be 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

According to the news release, it's unknown if she's still traveling on foot or is in a vehicle.