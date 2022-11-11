x
Sarasota County

Police: 45-year-old woman missing for nearly a week, last seen on foot in Sarasota

Police say Heather Ellis was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near the 2500 block of 10th Street.
Credit: Sarasota Police Department
Heather Ellis, 45.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. 

Police say Heather Ellis, 45, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday walking near the 2500 block of 10th Street.

Ellis is described to be 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.  

According to the news release, it's unknown if she's still traveling on foot or is in a vehicle. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

