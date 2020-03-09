x
Explosive crew responds after mortar round found in Sarasota neighborhood

There have been no reported injuries.
Sarasota police are responding to a Sarasota neighborhood after a mortar round was found there.

It happened Thursday on 22nd Street near Hickory Avenue. That's the Indian Beach/Sapphire Shores neighborhood.

Officers say a residential cleaning company found the mortar round. The Sarasota Explosives Materials Unit was dispatched and has since secured the scene.

Local authorities are working with MacDill Air Force Base to pick up and destroy the device. Police say 22nd Street is currently blocked off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

