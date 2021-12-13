14-year-old charged with murder in Sarasota shooting

Detectives have found a black plastic bag with a gun inside.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy accused in the shooting death of another teenager.

The accused killer, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because he is a juvenile, was placed into custody overnight Monday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police were dispatched for a shooting around 10 p.m. Friday at a home in the area of Leon Avenue and 29th Street. Another teen, also identified as a 14-year-old, was found dead.

Detectives say a juvenile told them he was hanging out with the teens at the home before the shooting. Both teens were said to be holding guns, according to law enforcement.

At some point later, the juvenile recalled he received a phone call from the alleged shooter that the other boy was dead, and he was asked to go get the gun from the back of a nearby abandoned house, police said. The juvenile reportedly refused.

Sarasota police say detectives went to the abandoned home and found a black plastic bag with a gun inside. The 14-year-old alleged shooter was since charged with murder.