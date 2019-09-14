BEE RIDGE, Fla. — It's believed a man killed his 2-year-old daughter before ending his own life Friday evening.
Deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Stardust Place and Bee Ridge Road and learned 34-year-old Miguel Angel Castillo-Hernandez texted about the possible death of his baby, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The text was sent to the child's mother, deputies say.
After a "be on the lookout" was issued for Castillo-Hernandez, he eventually was found with the child in a wooded area near Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue.
It appeared he and his daughter needed immediate medical care; CPR was performed on both of them, but it was not successful, deputies say. The baby was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.
It's suspected Castillo-Hernandez and the baby as a result of asphyxiation.
The sheriff's office is calling their deaths a murder-suicide, and there are no other people wanted in this crime.
