Sarasota police officer shoots person during reported robbery

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning involving one of the department's officers, the agency explains in a news release.

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the area near Beneva and Fruitville roads on reports of a robbery. Several minutes later, police say shots were fired.

The person who was shot is expected to be OK while the officer was left with no injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the officer-involved shooting investigation while the Sarasota Police Department is investigating the robbery.

The officer involved in the shooting is being placed on paid administrative leave, per policy, the department said.