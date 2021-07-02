x
Sarasota County

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Sarasota

Police say the officer wasn't hurt, but they've released few details about what happened.
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department says it is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Bay Street. 

The officer wasn't hurt, the agency said. 

"This incident remains fluid & additional details will be released when they are available," police said in the statement on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

