Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department says it is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers.
Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Bay Street.
The officer wasn't hurt, the agency said.
"This incident remains fluid & additional details will be released when they are available," police said in the statement on Twitter.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
