Sarasota County Sheriff's Office patrol horse dies

Navigator was 11 years old, the sheriff's office says. He showed no signs of pre-existing health issues.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their patrol horses this weekend.

Navigator, the 11-year-old Thoroughbred who joined the sheriff's office's Mounted Patrol Unit in 2014 died unexpectedly Saturday morning when deputies were gearing up for their shift.

The sheriff's office said he didn't show any signs of pre-existing health concerns but believed he may have suffered from a heart attack or aneurism.

Navigator worked several events with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office including New Year's Eve, Siesta Key, 4th of July, Memorial Day, the Orlando Florida Classic and traditional patrol shifts.

"He was a very loved member of our Mounted Patrol Unit," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. "Please keep our deputies in your thoughts today."