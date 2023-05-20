Sarasota police deliver 100 iPads to students in need

The iPads were gifted at the North Orange Mobile Home Park and were all provided through the Deb Kabinoff Fund.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department gifted 100 iPads to students Saturday afternoon who live at a mobile home park.

The iPads were gifted at the North Orange Mobile Home Park and were all provided through the Deb Kabinoff Fund, which helps nonprofit organizations in the Sarasota County area optimize technological capabilities to serve their constituencies, the Sarasota Police Department said in a news release.

"These devices will support students on their learning journey to help remove barriers some youth in our community face in accessing essential educational tools outside of school," Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said in a statement. "This is an opportunity to help students work with technology to stay educated and engaged in the summer."

According to the Deb Kabinoff Fund, students lose 17% to 34% of the prior year's learning gains on average throughout the summer break, which can have a heavier impact on lower-income students in subjects such as math and reading.

“I am excited to help these families maintain their educational efforts during the summer," Deb Kabinoff said in a statement. "Children who participate in enriching educational activities throughout the summer are less likely to experience learning loss."