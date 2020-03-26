SARASOTA, Fla. — People who thought they could get away with gathering in large groups in Sarasota better think again. Now, police officers can cite them.

The power to cite people who are breaking the CDC's social distancing guidelines comes after videos showed people in Sarasota throwing large house parties, according to WWSB.

The citation is a second-degree misdemeanor.

The city also extended its public health emergency declaration and prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people.

Sarasota city leaders said people should stay home through April 3 unless they have to conduct essential activities.

The city has also closed all of its parks, playgrounds basketball courts and tennis courts to keep people from gathering in large groups.

