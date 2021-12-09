Sarasota police conduct death investigation after body found in hotel room

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Department officers are currently investigating what led up to a man's death at a hotel on University Parkway, a news release reports.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a body of an adult male was found inside a room at the hotel. Police say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious.

Authorities did not immediately identify which hotel is part of the investigation.

The District 12 Medical Examiner's Officer is said to be working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477.