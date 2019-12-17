SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department used its police cruiser lights to put on a holiday showing that would even make the Grinch smile.

The department synced their cruiser lights to Trans-Siberian Orchestra's popular holiday tune "Wizards In Winter." In the video, the cruisers build up slowly with the music only using their headlights to match the beat.

Then the red and blue police lights join in for a full production.

"Chief Bernadette DiPino & the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department want to wish you a safe and peaceful holiday season," the department said in a Facebook post.

The department also gave a shout-out to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Adam Lind with NC Management for allowing them special permission to use the song.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter