Rex Troche makes history as first Hispanic deputy chief in Sarasota PD history

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Captain Rex Troche, who has served the city for almost 20 years, has been promoted to deputy chief – making history as the agency's first Hispanic officer to achieve that rank.

Troche is the son of a law enforcement officer. His dad worked for the Chicago Police Department for 24 years before the family moved to St. Pete.

He is a graduate of Lakewood High School and St. Pete Junior College, going on to earn his bachelor's degree in 1994 from the University of South Florida.

Troche's first job in law enforcement was with the Largo Police Department. He was hired in 1997. He wore several hats during his five years there, including serving as a traffic homicide investigator and narcotics detective. He became an instructor of everything from driving to fieldwork and defensive tactics.

Troche and his wife later moved to Sarasota to raise a family. He was hired by the Sarasota Police Department in 2002 and has since served in all four of the agency's divisions.

He became a sergeant in 2013 and rose to lieutenant in 2017 before earning a master's degree in emergency management and becoming a captain in June 2020.



“I’m honored and humbled to continue serving our community and agency alongside Chief Rieser,” Deputy Chief Troche said in a statement. “Growing up in Chicago, having the chance to be with my father at work and seeing community policing first hand with the elderly and in socioeconomic neighborhoods, is part of the reason I chose to serve as a police officer. I firmly believe in community policing because I was raised and grew up in community policing.”

Troche went on to thank his wife, who he described as his "rock."

"Without her never-ending support, none of this would have been possible," he added.

Troche and his wife have three daughters.