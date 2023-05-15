Sarasota PD collects 30 firearms during 'Done with a Gun' turn-in event

The firearms are set to be taken to an incinerator in Lee County to be destroyed after ensuring they were not reported stolen or used in a crime.

The firearms included various rifles, handguns, shotguns and various types of ammunition. There were only two drop-off locations Saturday – including Sarasota Police Headquarters and the Sarasota Police Substation.

The first event was held back in January 2022, with 31 firearms being turned in then.

“We consider Saturday’s ‘Done with the Gun’ turn-in event a success,” Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said in a statement. “Thirty firearms will be disposed of properly and stay out of the hands of children and possible criminals. Our community came forward to dispose of firearms and ammunition responsibly, eliminating the risk of theft, misuse, or accidental discharge.

"This is another way we’re committed to keeping the City of Sarasota a safe place to live, work, and play."

The firearms are set to be taken to an incinerator in Lee County to be destroyed after ensuring they were not reported stolen or used in a crime. All ammunition collected will be destroyed by the Sarasota Police Department Explosive Materials Unit.

For anyone who couldn't attend the turn-in event, the Sarasota Police Department accepts unwanted firearms year-round. Residents with unwanted firearms or ammunition can call the Sarasota Police Department Property Unit at 941-263-6040 to learn how to bring unwanted firearms or ammunition to the Sarasota Police Department properly.